READER LETTER: This Christmas take a moment to think of others

Christmas and the New Year is once again apon us and we will be again thinking about presents and socialising with family and friends, but just for a moment may we think about others less fortunate than ourselves.

We think about the atrocities that are taking place in other countries the terrible conflicts that are taking place in Syria the way children and members of their families are being treated in towns in that area, more pressure from the United Nations is required to stop this terrible conflict. In our own county over 40,000 people living in loneliness many ill who hardly ever see anyone, they will not be celebrating, I hope someone takes pity on your near neighbour and knocks on their door and wishes them a merry Christmas with a chat and a mince pie, many churches are having carol services.

This week, wouldn’t it be nice to invite someone to accompany you, some one living on their own to the service just to break up the monotony for that person, it may make you feel good too, just remember that person may be suffering from illness, anxiety or even bereavement. May we also remember the homeless so many people without homes and nearly 8,000 empty properties in Nottinghamshire, can that really be acceptable to us all.

Finally may I wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a happy, peaceful and prosperous New Year.

Hucknall County

Councillor

John Wilmott

By email