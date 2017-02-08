Relapsed addict stole Strongbow from Sutton Asda

A recovering addict stole booze from Asda in Sutton after falling back into heroin use, a court heard.

Luke Tomlinson, 33, of Kirkby Road, Sutton, admitted theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He walked out after failing to scan a crate of Strongbow and two bottles of Desperado, worth £19, on November 24, but was stopped by security guards.

James Whyley, mitigating, said the thefts took place during a short period last year when “the wheels fell off his resolve” and he relapsed back into heroin use.

Tomlinson was now cooperating with drug treatment workers, he added.

Magistrates gave him a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered him to pay compensation to the store.