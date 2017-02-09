Repeat meat offender from Hucknall set for drug treatment

A Hucknall thief who returned to the same store to steal hundreds of pounds of meat has been ordered to undergo treatment for drug addiction.

Anthony Whalley, 31, of Nabbs Lane, admitted four counts of theft when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on February 4.

The court heard he stole fresh meat from Sainsbury’s, Hucknall, worth £26 on January 19, £40 on January 24, and £51 and £33 on January 29.

The thefts breached a community order made on January 14, after he stole meat worth £26 and £39 from the same store on November 16 and 25, £48 and £24 on December 15 and 18, last year, as well as £41 and £48 and £56 on January 8, 9 and 10.

He also stole meat worth £50 and £30 from the Co-Op on Watnall Road, on December 2.

Whalley was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and given six months’ treatment for drug dependency.