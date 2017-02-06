Reports from the Courts.

Reports of completed cases heard at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Driving

Nathan Woodhouse 24, of Commercial Gate Mansfield, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, and having no insurance. He also pleaded guilty to damaging another vehicle and failing to stop. The offence was committed during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. Magistrates found it was not in the interests of justice to activate as the offences were dissimilar. A community order was made with a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 120 hours unpaid work within the next 12 months.

Martin Maguire 37, of Walesby Lane Ollerton, admitted driving with 65 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeding the limit of 35mcg. He also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £260 with £30 victim surcharge and costs of £85.

Theft

Jane Ellen Storer 49, of Millrise Road, Mansfield pleaded guilty to stealing £168.75 cash belonging to a woman. She was fined £80 with compensation of £168.75 victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

David Clive Poyser 51, of Layton Avenue Mansfield admitted stealing a lighter valued at £10 from Maplins. He was discharged conditionally for 18 months with a £20 victim surcharge and £100 costs.

Kelly Ann Maltby 38 of Frederick Street Mansfield, pleaded guilty to stealing an Armani gift set worth £38 from Boots and Armani gift sets of an unknown value also from Boots. She was committed to prison for an overall sentence of four weeks and ordered to pay £76 compensation. Offence so serious because of record of previous offending.

Craig William Maltby 31, of Percival Close Sutton pleaded guilty to stealing various items of value unknown from the Co-op; toiliteries to the value of £140 from Next Outlet and Lynx products worth £40 from B&M Bargains. He was committed to prison for a total of four months. Offences so serious because of a record of previous offences and on post sentence supervision. he was ordered to pay compensation of £180.

Breach

Kyle Hollingsworth 25, of Bilborough Road Mansfield, failed to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend. The suspended sentence order of four weeks suspended for 12 months was varied with an unpaid work requirement of 55 hours within the next 12 months.

Samantha Chant 33, of Fourth Avenue Rainworth was found guilty of non-payment of a fine of £756.50 imposed in April 2015. She was committed to custody for seven days suspended.

Miscellaneous

Craig John Coombes 45, of Bellamy Road Mansfield, pleaded guilty to damaging fixtures and fittings belonging to a woman. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months with an order to pay compensation of £750 and costs of £85.

Darren John Rick 51, of Nottingham Road, Mansfield pleaded guilty to threatening to burn down the home of a woman. Ricks also admitted stealing aftershave worth £42 from Boots and jeans to the value of £10 from Primark. Rick was committed to prison for 12 weeks concurrent suspended for 15 months, with an alcohol treatment requirement of six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement of 10 days. The court heard the offences were alcohol related and happened while the defendant was on bail. There was a vulnerable victim and deliberate shop thefts.

Morgan Taylor 23 of Pecks Hill Mansfield admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was fined £85 with victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Duane Milnes 29, of Mansfield Road Clipstone, pleaded guilty to messaging a woman while prohibited from doing so by a restraining order imposed by Nottinghamshire Magistrates’ Court. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of 10 days and an unpaid work requirement of 40 hours within the next 12 months. He was ordered to pay costs of £85, victim surcharge of £85.

Karen Lesley Page 48, of Caunts Crescent Sutton, pleaded guilty to drunk and disorderly behaviour. She was fined £346 with victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £85.

Peter Shepphard 33 of Saundby Avenue Mansfield admitted carrying an offensive weapon, namely a claw hammer in a public place. He also admitted using threatening behaviour towards council workers and neighbours. He was committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, with a 12 month supervision period with a rehabilitation activity requirement. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85.

Alexander Gilbert 45, of Pasture Lane Kirkby pleaded guilty to being the owner of a Malamute Husky dog which was dangerously out of control and injured a woman. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months. The dog must be kept under proper control on a lead and muzzled at all times whilst in public. It must be kept in a secure escape proof area. He was ordered to pay compensation of £200, with costs of £85.

Violence

Tim Jordan Davis 27, of Fairholme Drive Mansfield, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her and using threatening behaviour towards a man. He also pleaded guilty to driving a BMW car without insurance or a license. Davis also pleaded guilty to keeping a dog whilst disqualified from doing so. He was committed to prison for a total of 20 weeks suspended for 12 months. A 28 days curfew was imposed with electronic monitoring, in addition to a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £200. He was disqualified from driving for 6 months. The offence was so serious because of use of a weapon to threaten members of the public present trying to help, aggravated by a record of violence, a dog in distress and in breach of a court order.

Damian Kozak 30, of George Street Mansfield, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her and assaulting a child. He was committed to prison for 12 weeks overall suspended for 12 months. He was given a supervision period of 12 months with a 20 day activity requirement and an unpaid work requirement of 120 hours within the next 12 months. A restraining order was made. He was ordered to pay compensation of £200.

Brett Turnbull 33, of Darwin drive Sherwood, admitted assaulting a woman at pathfinders Neurological Care Centre, Darwin Drive, Sherwood. He was fined £180 and ordered to pay compensation of £150.

Thomas Desmond Seagrave 19 of Spring Close Kirkby admitted driving with 53 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath, without insurance. He also pleaded guilty to failing to report an accident within 24 hours of it occurring. He was committed to detention for six weeks concurrent suspended for 12 months and disqualified from driving for 16 months. He was given an unpaid work requirement of 180 hours within the next 12 months.

Liam Haines 21 of Midworth Street Mansfield admitted assaulting three women by beating them. The incident was prolonged, while under the influence of alcohol, possibly affected by mental health issues . The offence was against paramedics trying to help him. He was committed to prison for five months suspended for 12 months. He was given a 12 month supervision period with electronic monitoring and compensation of £200, with costs of £400

Drugs

Daniel David Jessop 39, of Smith Street Mansfield, pleaded guilty to possessing class A drug diamorphine . He was fined £120 with victim surcharge of £30.