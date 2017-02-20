Reports from the Courts

Cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Violence

Craig Stuart Bacon 31, of Beacon Drive Kirkby pleaded guilty to assaulting two females by beating them. A community order was made with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days and he was ordered to pay compensation of £100 and costs of £100.

Christopher Norton 27, of Newgate Lane Mansfield pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a woman by beating her and one of threatening behaviour. The court heard the assaults were domestic assaults involving strangulation, over a long period of time, one assault in the town centre, committed out of revenge. He was committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, with a rehabilitation activity requirement of 12 months. He was also given an unpaid work requirement of 120 hours. He was ordered to pay compensation of £300 costs of £170 and victim surcharge of £115.

Brian Hodgkins 49, of Oxton Close Mansfield pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. He also admitted using threatening behaviour towards two females. He was fined £200, ordered to pay compensation of £50, with victim surcharge of £30.

Thomas Hodgkins 25 of Chestnut Drive Shirebrook admitted assaulting a man by beating him. He was fined £200 with £100 compensation and victim surcharge of £30 with costs of £85.

Jevgenijs Vasiljevs 37 of Stella Street Mansfield admitted assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty. He was fined £250 with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Kim Tompson 44 of Valentine Avenue Selston, admitted assaulting a man. A community order was made with a curfew requirement with electronic monitoring for two months and a rehabilitation requirement. She was also given a restraining order and ordered to pay £50 compensation and a victim surcharge of £85.

Jasmin Theresa Cann 24, of Sherwood Street Mansfield, pleaded guilty to assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty. She was committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months The offence was serious because it was repeated, on post supervision and in drink, She was ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Jordan Spencer 34 of Skerry Hill, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty. He also admitted stealing deodorant and a Star Wars toy of a value unknown from Wilkinsons and attempting to steal Duracell batteries from Wilkinsons. He was committed to prison for a total of 64 weeks. He was ordered to pay £115 compensation. The offences were committed in breach of two suspended sentence orders.

Theft

Samuel Keith Pickering 26, of Gladstone Street Mansfield, admitted dishonestly making off without paying for £108.34 of petrol and another similar offence with £90.58 of fuel. He also admitted driving a car whilst disqualified without insurance. He was committed to prison for a total of 24 weeks. Offences committed whilst he was on licence.

Lee Anthony Simrok 35 of Nottingham Road Mansfield, admitted stealing a mobile phone. He also admitted assaulting a man by beating him. He was committed to prison for a total of 12 weeks suspended for 12 months and given a four months curfew requirement with electronic monitoring. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation, with costs of £85.

Adam Paul Billyeald 36, of Woodhouse Road Mansfield, admitted stealing two bottles of whisky worth £28 and a Scholl pedicure set valued at £19.99 from B&M Bargains. A community order was made with a drug rehabilitation activity requirement with a three month curfew order with electronic monitoring. He was ordered to pay compensation of £28.

Deborah Hankin 45 of Meadow Lark Close Sutton admitted two charges of stealing numerous shopping goods of a value unknown and of £66 from Asda stores. she was ordered to pay compensation of £50 with costs of £50.

Miscellaneous

Mark Andrew Geary 36, of Breck Bank New Ollerton, pleaded guilty to interfering with a VW Crafter van with the intention of theft. He was committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. In addition he was given a rehabilitation activity requirement of 10 days, with costs of £85.

Liam Rose 22 of Collier Avenue Mansfield, admitted obstructing a constable in the execution of his duty. He was fined £50 with £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Simon Charles Jarvis 46, of Portland Street Mansfield admitted harassing a woman. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement and a 80 hours unpaid work requirement within the next 12 months. He was also given a restraining order, with £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jake Cullington 22 of Fell Wilson Street Warsop, pleaded guilty to knowingly causing household waste to be deposited in land off Oakfield Lane Mansfield Woodhouse without the authority of an environmental permit. A community order was made with an 8 weeks curfew with electronic monitoring. He was ordered to pay £40 with costs of £100.

Andrew Robert Alexander 37 of George Street Warsop pleaded guilty to possessing three shotguns without holding a certificate He was fined £266 with £30 victim surcharge and costs of £85.

Drugs

Craig Anthony George Daft 35, of Whaley Bridge Close Mansfield pleaded guilty to production and possession of cannabis. Offence serious because plants were being cultivated for sale. He was committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months, with a rehabilitation activity requirement of 10 days. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85.

Robert Lee Spalding 20 of Baily Crescent Mansfield, admitted possession of 34.08 gms of cannabis. He was fined £100 with victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Callum MCall Wilson 21, of Halstead Close Forest Town admitted driving whilst unfit through drugs. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a man by beating him. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of 15 days and an 80 hours unpaid work requirement. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months with victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Motoring

Simon Robert Cherry 60, of Sotheby Avenue Sutton, pleaded guilty to driving with 48mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath, where the legal limit is 35mcg. He was disqualified from driving for 15 months, fined £450, with victim surcharge of £45 and costs of £85.

Alistair John Ewen 58, of Victoria Street, Mansfield, admitted driving with 60 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £400 with victim surcharge of £40 and £85 costs.

Paul Richard Godfrey 35, of Clayworth Court, Mansfield admitted driving with 62 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £190 with victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Glenn Adrian Betts 40 of Riveraine Close Sutton, pleaded guilty to driving with 76 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months, fined £120 with costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Tomas Samonil 30 of Victoria Street Mansfield admitted driving with 42 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined 3260 with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Olgerts Zeiliss 44, of Herbert Street Mansfield, pleaded guilty to possessing a false Lithuanian driving license for use in the course or in connection with a fraud. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months with victim surcharge of £20.

Breach

Michael David Sean Jones 32, of Carsic Road Sutton, admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements following a period of imprisonment by failing to attend as instructed. He was committed to prison for 10 days.

Benjamin Trevor Ross 30, of Meden Bank, Pleasley, was found guilty of non-payment of a £598.50 fine. He was committed to custody for 14 days suspended.

Matthew Peter Aspinall 31, of Waterson Avenue Mansfield, admitted breaching a community order by failing to attend as instructed. A community order was made with a 10 weeks curfew requirement, with costs of £75.

Daniel Mark Boulton 25 of Howard Street Sutton, admitted failing to comply with a community requirement by failing to comply with a curfew requirement. He was fined £100 with £75 costs.

Mark Anthony Watts 45, of Main Street Huthwaite, admitted breaching supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment by failing to attend as instructed. He was fined £50 with costs of £75.

Lee Jordan Spencer 34 of Wood Street Mansfield admitted breaching a community order by failing to attend as instructed. A suspended sentence of 52 weeks imprisonment suspended for 24 months by Nottinghamshire Magistrates’ Court was imposed as was a suspended sentence of 8 weeks suspended for 12 months. The overall sentence was 64 weeks.