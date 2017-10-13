Residents back Ashfield neighbourhood plans

Two village local plans in Ashfield are to be adopted after residents overwhelmingly backed the ideas.

Referendums were held over the adoptions of a neighbourhood plan in Selston and also in Teversal, Stanton Hill and Skegby.

In Selston, 1,860 people, 86 per cent backed the plan, against 295 people who voted “no”, in a turnout of 21 per cent.

In Teversal, Stanton Hill and Skegby, 926 people, 83 per cent, said “yes” to the plan, against 194 “no” votes, in a turnout of 16 per cent.