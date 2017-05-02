REVEALED: Full list of East Midlands' Labour candidates standing in the General Election

The East Midlands Labour Party has released the following list of Labour candidates standing in the General Election on June 8.
Amber Valley – James Dawson
Ashfield – Gloria De Piero
Bassetlaw – John Mann
Bolsover – Dennis Skinner
Boston and Skegness – Paul Kenny
Bosworth – Chris Kealey
Broxtowe – Greg Marshall
Charnwood – Sean Kelly-Walsh
Chesterfield – Toby Perkins
Corby – Beth Miller
Daventry – Aiden Ramsey
Derby North – Chris Williamson
Derby South – Dame Margaret Beckett
Derbyshire Dales – Andrew Botham
Erewash – Catherine Atkinson
Gainsborough – Catherine Tite
Gedling – Vernon Coaker
Grantham and Stamford – Barrie Fairbairn
Harborough – Andrew Thomas
High Peak – Ruth George
Kettering – Mick Scrimshaw
Leicester East – Keith Vaz
Leicester South – Jon Ashworth
Leicester West – Liz Kendall
Lincoln – Karen Lee
Loughborough – Jewel Miah
Louth and Horncastle – Julie Speed
Mansfield – Alan Meale
Mid Derbyshire – Alison Martin
Newark – Chantal Lee
North East Derbyshire – Natascha Engel
North West Leicestershire – Sean Sheahan
Northampton North – Sally Keeble
Northampton South – Kevin McKeever
Nottingham East – Chris Leslie
Nottingham North – Alex Norris
Nottingham South – Lilian Greenwood
Rushcliffe – David Mellen
Rutland and Melton – Heather Peto
Sherwood – Mike Pringle
Sleaford and North Hykeham – Jim Clarke
South Derbyshire – Robert Pearson
South Holland and the Deepings – Wojciech Kowalewski
South Leicestershire – Shabbir Aslam
South Northamptonshire – Sophie Johnson
Wellingborough – Andrea Watts
Other parties are yet to send us their list of candidates