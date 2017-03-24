REVEALED: The East Midlands’ favourite beauty spots

A stunning ridge walk and a legendary forest have been revealed as two of our region’s favourite beauty spots.
The list has been put together to coincide with English Tourism Week (March 25 - April 2) by Pork Farms, the UK’s leading pork pie maker.
A stunning ridge walk and a legendary forest have been revealed as two of our region’s favourite beauty spots.
The list has been put together to coincide with English Tourism Week (March 25 - April 2) by Pork Farms, the UK’s leading pork pie maker.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Hucknall Dispatch means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.