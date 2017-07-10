Reveller’s Mansfield booze mission ended in drink drive conviction

A reveller who went to fetch more booze for a party in Mansfield was caught nearly three times over the limit, a court heard.

Police saw Janis Utkins lose control of his car as he turned on to Ratcliffe Gate and drive in the wrong lane, at 3.40am, on June 24.

A test revealed he had 96 microgrammes of alcohol, in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Utkins, 28, of Alexandra Mews, Tamworth, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Monday.

Tom Oates, mitigating, said: “He had been visiting friends in Mansfield. At some point they ran out of alcohol and decided to go and get some more.

“He made the foolish decision to drive to the petrol station.”

Utkins was fined £600, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £60 victim surcharge.

He was banned from driving for two years. He was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course which will cut his disqualification by 182 days if successfully completed by November 2018.