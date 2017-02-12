Romantic gestures more common than cards for the over 50s this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and the over 50s are not falling for commercially driven pressure.

While the Valentine’s card remains the most popular gift for their loved one, just one in three will put pen to paper and ask their partner to “be their Valentine” this year.

A poll of more than 7,000 people over 50 by Saga shows while many see Valentine’s Day as an opportunity to show their affection by splashing the cash on loved ones, a surprising percentage of people over 50 would rather display the scale of their affection with a romantic gesture.

While men appear to find traditional products such as cards and flowers the most appropriate gift, women are more likely to make a romantic gesture, with one in 10 planning on cooking a meal at home and one in 12 planning a romantic dinner out.

Men also seem to buy into the notion that food is the way to a lover’s heart, with one in six planning on celebrating with dinner. However, rather than donning their aprons, men prefer to go out and leave the cooking to a professional.

Surprisingly, a large majority of the over 50s are boycotting the Valentine’s Card this year with only one in three planning on purchasing one.

A number of over 50s, however, are planning to go all out this Valentine’s, men will typically spend £44 on the object of their affections, whereas women spend around £15.

Romantics in the South West are the biggest spenders by far, spending on average £60, which is almost twice as much as any other area in the UK including London.

However two in five people are not planning on spending any money on their partner this year. This number is significantly higher in women than men, with over half of women deciding not to present a gift compared to just over a third of men.

Paul Green from Saga said: “Romance appears to be blooming amongst the over 50s this Valentine’s Day, however it might be wise to check you’re covered for all eventualities in case you set fire to the dinner or your paramour swallows the diamond ring you have hidden in her champagne glass.”