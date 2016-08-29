RUMOURS: Is James Rodriquez leaving Real Madrid for Chelsea?

Former England striker Alan Shearer is urging Wayne Rooney to retire from international duty to help his Manchester United career, reports The Sun.

Rooney was named in Sam Allardyce’s first England squad yesterday as a midfielder.

West Ham winger Michail Antonio, 26, is also celebrating after earning his first England call-up, It vindicated his decision to turn down repeated offers to play for Jamaica.

Chelsea have had a bid for Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez, 25, rejected but - Madrid president Florentino Perez would be open to a £60m deal, reports the Daily Mirror.

It could open up a rift with manager Zinedine Zidane, who has said the Colombia international will stay at the Bernabeu. (Daily Express)

Manchester United are considering a £1m bid for Sheffield United forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 19. (Daily Mail)

The club also hope to bring in two defenders, with Southampton’s Jose Fonte, 32, and Monaco’s Brazil international Fabinho, 22, the leading candidates. (Daily Record)

But United manager Jose Mourinho could still miss out on Fabinho, who is more likely to remain with Monaco than move to Manchester. (Daily Express)