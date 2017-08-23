Selston man’s suicide and murder threats to ex

A Selston man bombarded his ex-partner with hundreds of phone calls while threatening to commit suicide and “murder everyone”, a court has heard.

David Kent threatened to jump in front of a bus after the woman kicked him out of her house, in a call at 7pm on August 3.

Prosecutor Donna Fawcett said: “She didn’t feel it was a serious threat and she put the phone down.

“She was then phoned about 100 times from an unknown number but she didn’t answer.”

Later that night Kent called her again at a female friend’s house and asked her “to prove there were no lads at the address.”

The next morning she woke up to more missed calls and four voicemail messages.

One message said: “I have rung the social services, you don’t care about your son. I am going to murder everyone.”

The court heard there were also Facebook messages, calling the woman names and accusing her of being a bad mother.

The woman told police: “He just won’t leave me alone. I daren’t leave the the house. I feel trapped by him.

“I can’t believe he threatened to murder everyone. I don’t think he would kill anyone, he is too pathetic. I don’t know what he is capable of. I just want him to stop. He is like a jealous child.”

Their two-year relationship was described as “fiery”, but never violent.

Kent, 34, of Bunyan Green Road, admitted harassment without violence, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

Melanie Hoffman, mitigating, said: “There have been periods where they have fallen out and gotten back together again. They would often ring each other until the other person answered.”

She said he accepted the voicemail and Facebook messages were “totally inappropriate.”

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “The word that has been used more than once is pathetic. This would be out of place in a primary school yard. Grow up.

“The relationship is at an end. You have a child and you need to behave like a grown-up for the benefit of your child.

“If you persist in behaving like this two things are going to happen.

“First, you’re going to lose contact with your son and second you’re going to end up in prison. I suspect you want neither.”

Kent was given a six week curfew, from 7pm to 6am, and was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.