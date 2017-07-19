SENTENCED: Man jailed for causing serious injury by dangerous driving in Bulwell smash

A motorist who pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving in Bulwell has been jailed.

Scott Turner, 22, formerly of Maid Marian Way, Nottingham, lost control of the Citroen which he drove at speed along Hucknall Road and over Moor Bridge before the crash in Hucknall Lane. The car flipped over and crashed into a concrete garage.

The front seat passenger, a 24-year-old man, suffered serious life-altering head and chest injuries and another passenger, a 22-year-old man, also needed treatment in hospital for his injuries.

It happened at about 1.50am on November 5 2016.

As well as admitting to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, Turner also pleaded guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol and using a motor vehicle with tyre ply/cord exposed.

Nottingham Crown Court heard yesterday (Tuesday, July 18) that Turner had been speeding prior to the collision and one of the front tyres on the Citroen was below the legal tread, with the ply cords exposed.

The court was also told that a blood sample obtained from Turner contained not less than 142 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80mg.

As well as his 30-month prison sentence Turner was also disqualified from driving for 52 months.

Speaking after his sentencing investigator Sarah Butler, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The manner of his driving was reckless and irresponsible. He not only put his life and that of his passengers at risk, but he also had no thought for that of other road users.

“Driving dangerously can have disastrous consequences, as this case shows. The front seat passenger in the Citroen suffered life-altering injuries as a result of the crash.

“I hope the sentence handed out by the court will send out a very clear message that anyone convicted of such offences will be dealt with robustly.”