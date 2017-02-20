Sherwood Forest show for Tom Jones

The legend that is Sir Tom Jones is coming to Robin Hood country.

The 76-year-old star of The Voice is to perform at Sherwood Pines as part of Forest Live, the summer concert series organised by the Forestry Commission where acts perform in woodland locations across the country.

The Welsh singing legend is famous for hits such It’s Not Unusual, Delilah and What’s New Pussycat over his career spanning more than five decades.

Sir Tom said: “I had a great time being part of the Forest Live concerts last year, so I am delighted to be coming back again and performing in more of these beautiful woodland locations.

“It’s important people are aware of our forests and come to enjoy them, so I hope you can join me.”

Sir Tom is playing Sherwood Pines on Saturday, June 24.

Tickets priced from £46.50 go on sale on Friday, February 24, at 9am, from 0300 068 0400 and www.forestry.gov.uk/music

He joins Elbow in announcing a show at Sherwood Forest.

Tickets are now on sale for the Elbow concert on Sunday, June 25.

The headline act for the third and final Forest Live 2017 gog at Sherwood Pines, on Friday, June 23, is yet to be announced.

