Here is the weather forecast for today (Saturday, April 1).

Some heavy showers in the west at first.

Further showers developing into the afternoon, locally heavy and thundery, but also some sunny intervals.

Into the evening the showers gradually decaying.

Maximum Temperature 14C.

Any residual showers soon dying out to leave dry conditions with clear periods. This may allow the odd shallow mist or fog patch to form in light winds. Minimum Temperature 5C.