Single lady finds romance after TV debut on Take Me Out – with friend from Mansfield Woodhouse

A Mansfield Woodhouse girl who is due to appear on hit TV show Take Me Out said she found romance – on her doorstep weeks after filming.

Harriet Sale, aged 22, signed-up to be a contestant on ITV’s hit Saturday night dating show, hosted by comedian Paddy McGuiness, after being single for one year.

While Harriet cannot give away what happens on the show, the pharmacy assistant has revealed that she did find romance – with somebody she knows from Mansfield Woodhouse.

Harriet, of Kingsley Avenue, said long-term friend Kurt decided to take her out on a romantic date two weeks after she had finished filming.

Harriet joked: “I went all the way to London looking for a date and ended up finding one on my doorstep.

“We have known each other a long time and I’m happy. He could have told me before I went to all that effort, though.”

Harriet said appearing on Take Me Out was one of the best experiences in her life – and has now given her the television bug.

She said: “The whole experience was so much fun. It was tiring, but something I’ll never forget.

“It was amazing I’ve been applying for shows like Come Dine With Me since I got back.

“I would recommend it to anybody.”

Harriet said she applied for Take Me Out in February last year and was invited to an audition in Birmingham in October.

The following month, Harriet found out she was successful and was invited to ITV studios the following month to film for two days.

She was put up in a fancy hotel, pampered in hair and make-up, and even had a few chats with show host Paddy McGuiness.

Harriet said: “Paddy is lovely. He’s so funny and really down to earth, which is just what you expect when you watch him to television.”

Harriet, who will appear on the show on June 3, said: “I don’t know what it will be like watching myself on national television – I think I’ll curl up in a ball with embarrassment.

“I would recommend appearing on Take Me Out to anybody, though. It was such a laugh.”

Take Me Out is aired on ITV every Saturday at 6.45pm.