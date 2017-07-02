SLIDESHOW: Green fingered visitors attend East Midlands’ Flower Show

After the success of the 2016 East Midlands’ Flower Show the show returned to Newstead Abbey this weekend.

Visitors were invited to wander through the show gardens which had been designed by local nurseries, horticultural colleges, landscapers and volunteer teams.

East Midlands Flower Show at Newstead Abbey, keen gardeners with their purchases from left Linda and Dave Epton, Diane Allsopp and Sheila Cupit

Garden centres were on hand to show off their plants, shrubs and trees and theew was also a home and garden marquee for seasonal plants, gifts, garden furniture or you could just relax and listen to some live music and enjoy the range of local food and drink.

There will were talks held throughout the day from experts to help you get the most out of your garden experts or learn how to use some of your home grown produce into fabulous seasonal food.

The event continues today (Sunday, July 2) until 4pm.