Speeding crackdown on 20 Notts roads

Mobile speed camera vans are out and about on Nottinghamshire roads.
Mobile speed cameras will be out and about across Nottinghamshire , in the following locations in the week commencing Monday, September 11:

* A52(T) Clifton Boulevard, Nottingham, 40mph section;

* A60 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse;

* A609 Ilkeston Road/Wollaton Road/Russell Drive/Trowell Road, Nottingham;

* A612 Burton Joyce;

* A616, Ompton;

* A631 Flood Plains Road, Beckingham;

* A6002, Bilborough Road, Nottingham;

* A6200/A52 Derby Road, Nottingham;

* A6211 Arnold Lane, Gedling;

* B6004 Strelley Road/Broxtowe Lane/ Stockhill Lane;

* B6018 Sutton Road, Kirkby;

* B6023 Mansfield Road, Sutton;

* B6028 Stoneyford Road, Skegby;

* B6030 Sherwood Hall Road/Clipstone Road, Mansfield;

* B6040 Retford Road, Worksop, 40mph section

* Beechdale Road, from Robins Wood Road-Strelley Road, Nottingham;

* Raymoth Lane, Thievesdale Lane and Farmers Branch, Worksop;

* Shelford Road, Radcliffe-on-Trent;

* Spital Hill/Leverton Road, Retford;

* Spring Lane, Lambley.

For more, see www.nottspeed.com