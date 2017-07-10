Speeding motorists targeted on 20 Notts roads

Nottinghamshire Police’s mobile speed cameras will be in the following locations in the week commencing Monday, July 10:
A60 Nottingham Road, Mansfield;
A60 Nottingham Road/Mansfield Road, Ravenshead;
A609 Ilkeston Road/Wollaton Road/Russell Drive/Trowell Road, Nottingham;
A610 Alfreton Road, Nottingham;
A617, Kirklington;
A631 Flood Plains Road, Beckingham;
A631 Gringley to Beckingham, near Mutton Lane;
A6008 Canal Street, Nottingham;
A6191 Southwell Road West, Mansfield;
A6200/A52 Derby Road, Nottingham;
A6211 Arnold Lane, Gedling;
B6023 Mansfield Road, Sutton; B6028 Stoneyford Road, Skegby;
B6041 Kilton Hill, Worksop;
Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough;
Main Street, Balderton;
Nottingham Road/Leake Road, Gotham;
Radford Boulevard/Lenton Boulevard, Nottingham;
Shelford Road, Radcliffe-on-Trent;
Spring Lane, Lambley.
For more, see www.nottspeed.com