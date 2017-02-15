Sutton couple in court on drink drive lie charge

A husband and wife from Sutton have appeared in court after lying about a drink-driving accident.

Simon Cherry told police his wife, Sharon, was driving when his Peugeot was involved in a minor collision on Sheepbridge Lane, in Mansfield, just after midnight, on January 29.

She was taken to Mansfield Police Station where she was charged with failing to provide a breath specimen after five attempts and behaving in an “obstructive” way.

A test revealed her husband had 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Laura Heywood, mitigating, said the couple had been waiting for a taxi to take them to their Sotheby Avenue home, but decided to drive when it didn’t turn up.

She said Mr Cherry, a delivery driver, panicked after the accident and told police he hadn’t been driving, when in fact he had.

“He loves his job,” said Ms Heywood. “He delivers life-saving drugs. He will lose his job.”

She said the couple tried to contact police afterwards to explain what had happened.

Sharon, 56, admitted failing to provide a specimen while suspected of being in charge of a vehicle.

She was given ten points on her licence. She was fined £60 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Simon, 60, admitted driving with excess alcohol at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He was banned for 15 months. He was fined £450 and ordered to pay a £45 victim surcharge and £85 costs.