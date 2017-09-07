Sutton drink driver’s second offence in 40 years

A Sutton drink driver who was arrested at the wheel after downing six pints of beer revealed it was his second offence in 40 years, a court heard.

Police were waiting for Phillip Ryan near his home on Milldale Walk, at 7pm, on August 27, when he drove back from B&Q, after a session in the pub.

A test revealed he had 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Ryan, 59, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Probation officer Cheryl Nisbet said: “He thinks he misjudged the strength of the beer he was drinking. But nevertheless he knows he was well over the limit and he made the decision to drive to B&Q.”

She told the court the joiner revealed he had been convicted of drink driving 40 years earlier.

District judge Andrew Meachin told him: “You were nearly three times over the legal limit. That means you were a lethal weapon quite frankly.

“You are fortunate there were no other aggravating features, because with a reading this high you could go to prison.

“All credit to you for your honesty. It highlights how serious these matters can be.”

Ryan was given a 12 month community order, with 100 hours of unpaid work, and was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

He was banned for two years, but was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course, which will reduce the disqualification by 182 days, if completed by January 2019.