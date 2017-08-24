Sutton driver still drunk the morning after in Annesley

A Sutton woman was nearly twice over the limit when she was arrested in Annesley Woodhouse the morning after a night’s boozing, a court has heard.

Kelly Webster’s Ford Fiesta was followed by police from Skegby Road, at 6am, on August 6, after she dropped off a passenger.

She drove around the corner to Hardstaff Close, where she got out and walked away, but was unsteady on her feet, prosecutor Robert Carr said.

A test revealed she had 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Webster, 39, of St Mary’s Road, admitted drink driving when she appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Thursday.

She told the court: “It was the morning after. I had been out drinking and got in about 12pm. I didn’t feel drunk when I got up. I had no intention of drink driving.”

Webster was fined £120, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

She was banned for 18 months, but magistrates offered her a drink drive rehabilitation course which will reduce the disqualification by 137 days if completed by August 2018.