Sutton’s Idlewells indoor market is now due to reopen tomorrow (Wednesday February 22), two days later than planned.

The market has been closed for three weeks after work started on a £400,000-plus facelift.

It had been planned to reopen it on Monday, but a spokesman said further preparation work had been needed

The rest of the work will be carried out while the market is open, ensuring minimal inconvenience until its planned completion date of November.