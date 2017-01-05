Sutton man drove straight into pub wall after Xmas bash

An off-duty cop watched a drunk Sutton man drive into a pub wall after a Christmas works party, a court heard.

Jake Golding drove forward when he should have reversed in the carpark of the Foxglove, on Fulmar Close, Forest Town, at 11.30pm, on December 16.

The female officer was waiting for Golding to leave his parking space, said Robert Carr, prosecuting, but instead he went up on the kerb and hit the wall.

Golding, 26, of Byron Avenue, admitted driving with 113 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Sarah Alderton, of the probation service, said he drank six or seven pints and planned to get a taxi to his girlfriend’s house, but tried to drive instead.

On Thursday, Mansfield magistrates ordered him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, and pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85. He was banned from driving for two years.