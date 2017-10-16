Sutton man’s mistake under Sex Offences Act

A Sutton man on the sex offenders register failed to properly inform police he had moved house despite two attempts, a court heard.

Aaron Lowe told police about his move to an address on Carsic Road, on September 23, but failed to mention it was because he was on the register, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

On October 27 an officer visited him at the address and told him to come into the station that day, but by three days later he still hadn’t been in.

“In interview he accepted that he had failed to notify them,” said prosecutor Robert Carr.

Lowe, 20, admitted failing to comply with notification requirements under the Sex Offenders Act, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

He received a caution for the same offence in July, the court heard.

The court heard he had no previous convictions, but had been cautioned for “sexual activity with a child”, which was a consensual act with a 15-year-old, when he was 17.

Andy Hunter, mitigating, said Lowe had tried to contact police twice, and went to the station on October 27, but the enquiry counter had shut.

“You have got to explain quite literally why you’re there,” said presiding magistrate Cherryl Lacey.

“Don’t surmise that they know what you are there for.”

Lowe was fined £280 and ordered to pay costs of £85, and a £30 government tax.