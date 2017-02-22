Sutton painter faces job loss after drink drive ban

A Sutton painter faces losing his livelihood after a drink driving ban, a court heard.

Adam Brack’s Renault Clio was stopped near King’s Mill reservoir on February 5, after police received a tip-off.

A breath test revealed he had 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Brack, 27, of Gilcroft Street, Skegby, admitted the offence on Wednesday.

Tim Haines, mitigating, said he was a self-employed painter “who needs to drive himself to and from contracts”, but the ban would mean the end of that work.

He had been drinking with friends after separating from his long-term partner, said Mr Haines, but was persuaded to stay out, and police received information that he was driving.

He was banned for 18 months at Mansfield Magistrates Court.

He was fined £369 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £36 and £85 court costs.