The Lovelace Theatre is set to unveil a swashbuckling production of The Three Musketeers next week.

Britany Smith (D’Artagnan) and Elise Radford (Princess Constance) star in a fun-filled adaptation of the Dumas classic at the John Godber Centre.

The show runs from Thursday, January 19, until Saturday 21, at 7.30pm, with matinees on Saturday at 2.30pm, and on Sunday, at 1pm and 5pm.

Tickets are £7 for adults and £6 for concessions, from the centre, or by phoning 0115 963 9633.