Sweet maker wants to give people in Notts dream days out

In the run up to Valentines Day Swizzels sweet manufacture is on the hunt for the UK’s loveliest moments.

The makers of the iconic Love Heart sweets are searching for people who have gone the extra mile to create a truly lovely moment for someone special and five people will win a day out of their choice.

Claire Lee, brand manager at Swizzels, said: “Love Hearts are synonymous with romance and Valentine’s Day, but this year we think it’s important to recognise every special moment, not just the romantic ones.

“We are asking people to share their lovely moments with us and celebrate the person who made it happen.

“We can’t wait to hear about all of the thoughtful things that people have done for one another and are excited to find the loveliest moments.”

The traditional sweet maker based in Derbyshire is certain there are plenty of lovely moments out there and want to hear all about them, whether it is reuniting a neighbour with their lost pet or throwing your best friend a surprise party.

So they are appealing for people who have had a lovely moment, to share their story and nominate the person who made it happen.

Applicants can apply on the Swizzels website, Love Hearts Facebook page or Twitter. All they have to do is write up to 250 words explaining why their moment was the loveliest and share any photographs and videos to support the entry.

A judging panel will pick the loveliest moments and the winners will get the chance to give their nominated person their dream day. The closing date for applications is Friday, March 31.