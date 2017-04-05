Take five... Quirky Nottinghamshire cafes

We’re lucky in Nottinghamshire to have a fantastic selection of cafes to take five in.

Here are five of the county’s most unique eateries, where you can enjoy a cuppa and a cake...

Ollerton Watermill Teashop

This tearoom, which offers award-winning afternoon teas, is situated in the country’s only watermill.

Set on the edge of Sherwood Forest, the watermill has a waterwheel that dates back to 1713. Search ‘Ollerton Watermill Teashop’ on Facebook for more.

The Sweet Cafe, Hucknall

A little haven for those with a sweet tooth, this cafe offers rows upon rows of sweet jars to tempt hungry diners, as well as offering meals, teas and coffee. Call 0115 963 0213 for more.

Madhatters Tearoom, Kimberley

A real wonderland of curiosities awaits you when you enter this vintage tearoom, which is situated inside an antiques and collectables store - not to mention some truly scrumpious lunches and afternoon teas. See www.madhattersshop.co.uk

Ribbons Tearoom, Kirkby-in-Ashfield

This family-run cafe offers an abundance of tastefully done chinz, proving tea does taste better when drunk out of a china cup and saucer.

It offers homemade cakes, as well as light meals, a variety of teas and coffee. See www.facebook.com/Ribbonstearoom/

The Refectory, Southwell

Set within the beautiful grounds of Southwell Minster, the Refectory offers seasonal produce and a selection of sumptious cakes.

On sunny days the patio is the ideal place to sit and relax, enjoying delightful views. Search ‘The Refectory, Southwell’ on Facebook.