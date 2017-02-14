Tax-Free Childcare - Ten things all parents should know

Changes are being made to the financial support available to families, enabling more parents to go out to work. Tax-Free Childcare is a new scheme from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) due to be phased in soon.

Affecting around two million UK households, it will offer working families 20 per cent support towards qualifying childcare costs. However, anyone using the Employer Supported Childcare Scheme, sometimes also known as the Childcare Voucher Scheme, will be able to continue to do so. As well as full-time employees working for an employer, for the first time, the scheme will cover the self employed, part time workers, those on maternity, paternity or adoption leave, and anyone starting their own business.