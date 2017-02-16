The Mansfield splashes community cash for worthy causes

Two more grateful groups have been handed grants as part of Mansfield Building Society’s Community Support Scheme.

The Springwell Community Arts dance organisation, based in Chesterfield, has received £479, while the Over-60s Youthful Group, based in Hucknall, has been presented with £135.

Springwell, also known as SCART, offers a range of programmes and activities in the arts, including to junior and youth dance groups that hold classes three times a week. The money will be used to buy dance mats to protect the safety of young dancers.

SCART’s manager Brian Evans said: “The dance groups currently rehearse in the drama studio at Springfield Community College, where we are based. But it is a hard floor, so the mats will really help. Our members will now be able to develop their skills by practising certain moves with the added safety of the dance mats.”

Tom Molloy, manager of the Chesterfield branch of The Mansfield, said: “It was great to deliver these mats and see how excited and happy the children were to receive them.”

The Hucknall group is for over-60s looking to meet new people in the area. Members meet every week for a coffee morning, held at various venues, and the group hosts a number of activities and excursions throughout the year, including meals and trips to the coast. Its money will be used to buy enamel membership badges to celebrate the group’s first anniversary.

Organiser Dennis Mayoh said: “We will wear our badges with pride. The group has grown a lot over the last year, and everyone feels like a friend. We don’t charge for membership, and all our funding is from donations.”

The group’s first anniversary party was attended by The Mansfield’s marketing manager Dale Twigger, who said: “It was a wonderful atmosphere. The group values a personal approach and really makes a difference to the lives of its members.”