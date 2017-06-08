THE WEEKEND STARTS HERE: 10 awesome things to do in Notts

The weekend has nearly landed - and what better way to kick off the fun than by checking out our indispensable guide to the best things to do across Nottinghamshire.

We've scoured the theatres, gig venues and event listings to produce our top ten below.

1. Gate to Southwell Folk Festival

More than 50 acts have been announced for the festival, whicl runs until Sunday, June 11, including headliners Kate Rusby and Jon Boden.

For information on line-ups and ticketing, visit the Gate to Southwell Folk Festival website



2. Robin Hood Town Tour, starting at The Cross Keys Pub, Byard Lane, Fletcher Gate, Nottingham

This Saturday, June 10, at 4.30pm guide Ezekial Bone will be dressing up as the county’s famous outlaw and taking people on a tour of the city.

The tour lasts approximately 150 minutes.

Tickets are £12 for adults, £7 for under 14s and £10 for concessions.

People can simply turn up and pay. Alternatively they can email contact@ezekialbone.com, call or text 07941210986 to reserve place.

3. Various artists, The Diamond, Sutton-in-Ashfield

Free At Last will be at the Stoney Street-based venue on Friday, June 9, with their tribute to the music of Free and Bad Company. Then Rainbow Rising put in in an appearance on Saturday, June 10.

For more on these and other forthcoming gigs there, visit The Diamond website



4. Trent Bridge County Cricket Ground Charity Zip Wire Challenge, West Bridgford

This Saturday, June 10, take the challenge and see the iconic venue from a different perspective - up on the air!

The zip wire starts above the William Clarke Stand and lands at the Fox Road End of the ground - with travelling speeds of up to 40mph.

The cost of entry is £20, there will also be a climbing wall available for use at a cost of £5 per person, payable on the day.

To register, see the Trent Bridge website

5. The Moon And Me, Create Theatre, Mansfield

The Moon and Me is an interactive, intimate theatre experience about friendship and sharing for two to five year olds and their families. It takes place on Sunday, June 11, inside a special dome, with sights, sounds, tastes, smells, touch and lots of play.

For more, visit the Create Theatre website



6. Gav Coulson Group, Clowne Community Centre

Making a quick return to the Clowne Rock and Blues Club this Sunday, June 11, the band bring a new class of contemporary blues-rock material to audiences throughout the country, influences by the likes of Joe Bonamassa, Gary Moore and Walter Trout.

For more, visit the Clowne Blues Club website



7.Family fun day, Ollerton and Boughton Scout and Guide Activity Centre

This Satuday, June 10, call in to the centre in Back Lane, Ollerton, between 1pm and 4pm for an afternoon of fun, games, snacks and drinks with a raffle and tombola. Entry is free.

8. Dimensions, Mansfield Palace Theatre

Expressions Academy of Performing Arts present their latest dance showcase this Satuday and Sunday, June 10 and 11.

Featuring an array of talent from the academy’s full-time three-year musical theatre course.

The students will take you through a journey of dance, singing, acting and musical theatre supported by the junior children’s school.

For tickets, call 01623 633133

9. Worksop Festival 2017, Valley Fields, Worksop (next to the leisure centre)

The free festival is being held this Saturday, June 10, in memory of local man Dave Maiden, who passed away in January. Funds raised on the day will go towards the charity Young Minds.

Between 1pm and 5pm there will be a host of activities to keep everyone amused, including football tournaments, refreshments, archery, an obstacle course, a bouncy castle, face painting and stalls.

10. Eaglesque and Beale Street Brothers, Stanley Street Club, Worksop

Eaglesque are five-piece band at the venue on Saturday, June 10, while vocal and instrumental duo The Beale Street Brothers are there on Sunday, June 11.

Entry is free for members, non-members must be signed in by fully paid members and £1 entry fee applies.

For more, visit the Stanley Street Club website