THE WEEKEND STARTS HERE: 10 awesome things to do this weekend in Notts

Run out of ideas to keep the family entertained this half term?

Here is our run down of the top things to do in Nottinghamshire this weekend...

1. Summer Solstice crafts, Creswell Crags

Thursday and Friday, June 1 and 2

Celebrate the arrival of summer with some craft sessions at Creswell Crags.

Prices will vary from £3 to £5.

For details visit http://www.creswell-crags.org.uk/

2. Aynsley Lister, MFN, Shipley Gate, near Eastwood

Saturday, June 3

There’s a treat for blues fans when the acclaimed guitarist Aynsley Lister headlines the blues festival at the MFN Club. Aynsley has been playing the blues sinvce the tender age of eight and has spent the last 20-odd years touring the UK and Europe, headlining huge festivals and opening for luminaries such as Bryan Adams, Buddy Guy, John Mayall and many more.

Also on the bill are Jersy Budd and Blacktop DeLuxe.

Tickets are just £12 advance and are expected to sell out. Free camping is thrown in with price and the gig is open to all ages.

3. Half Term - Idle Valley Wild Play Holiday Club, Idle Valley Rural Learning Centre, Retford

Friday, June 2

From 10.30am to noon that are activities for children aged eight and over.

Booking is required, for more information, visit www.nottinghamshirewildlife.org/nature-reserves/idle-valley/

4. Acoustic Session, Costa Coffee, Bulwell

Sunday, June 4

Enjoy some quality acoustic music from talented local performer Georgina Wood between 1pm and 2pm. Entry is free and the venue is in Main Street, Bulwell.

5. Where’s Wally, Kirkby-in-Ashfield Library

Friday, June 2

Between 2pm and 3pm this free event offers games, activities and prizes in celebration of Where’s Wally’s 30th birthday.

Suitable for ages four to 12 years.

No need to book.

6. Obsidian and Nickleback’D, The Frog, Worksop

Saturday, June 3

Obsidian (formally Where Words Fail) play music by the likes of Guns n’ Roses, Metallica, Iron Maiden, AC/DC, Bon Jovi and more.

Nickleback’D are a Nickleback tribue band.

Details: http://bit.ly/2qZXj7N

7. Summer Craft, Sutton-in-Ashfield Library

Saturday, June 3

This free summer fun craft activity is suitable for children of all ages and involves, making butterflies, frog finger puppets and colouring.

No need to book.

8. The Pillowman, The Old Library, Mansfield

Thursday and Friday, June 1 and 2

Can a story ever just be a story? How much do they influence us? Or do we use them to excuse our own deepest desires?

A writer in a totalitarian state is interrogated about the gruesome content of his short stories and their similarities to a number of child murders that are happening in his town.

New writing companies Smelly Sox Theatre”and Studio 82 have joined forces as Dreadful Ink to produce this dark modern classic by Martin McDonagh.

Show starts at 7pm. Email studio82nw@gmail.com to reserve your ticket

9. Star Wars! Hucknall Library

Saturday, June 3

Enjoy some free family fun and craft activities between 2pm and 3pm for children aged five to 11 years. Includes a free Star Wars activity sheet.

No need to book

10.Stephen Bailey, Neville Studio, Nottingham Playhouse

Friday, June 2

The comedian is in the area to perform his new show Nation’s Sweetheart. Expect laughs galore from one of the rising stars on the circuit.

Call the box office on 0115 9419419.