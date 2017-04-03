Today’s weather forecast

Here is the weather forecast for the East Midlands on Monday, April 3.

Western parts are likely to start dry and bright, though low cloud mist and fog may affect central and eastern areas at first. This soon clearing, becoming dry and bright across the region by mid morning, though becoming breezy later. Maximum Temperature 17C.

Tonight, staying breezy with cloud thickening through the evening. Outbreaks of mainly light rain will affect most areas by midnight, though largely easing by dawn. Minimum temperature 8C.