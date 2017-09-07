BREAKING: Packed Jet2 flight heading for East Midlands Airport declares onboard emergency

A packed Jet2 holiday flight bound for East Midlands Airport is being diverted after declaring an onboard emergency.

The flight, from Alicante to East Midlands, which was set to land at 1.25pm is currently over the English Channel.

The Boeing 737 issued a 7700 "squawk" - the code issued by aircraft in emergency situations. Flight EXS42F took off from Alicante at 11.30am. and changed course over France and has currently descended to 7,000ft on its approach to British shores.



