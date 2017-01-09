Cyclist seriously hurt in Sutton hit-and-run

Police are appealing for information after a cyclist was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run collision in Ashfield.

The man was knocked off his bike as he was turning into the car park of The Travellers Rest pub, off Huthwaite Road.

The car, described as a black Vauxhall Insignia VXR with blacked-out windows, sustained a smashed front windscreen and headlight, but sped from the scene.

Anyone who recognises the car, or who has any information which could help, is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101.

The collision happened on Friday, December 9, at about 2.30pm.