Latest speeding crackdown on Notts roads

Mobile speeding cameras are out and about on Nottinghamshire's roads.
Mobile speed cameras will be out across Nottinghamshire in the week commencing Monday, August 14:

* A52(T) Clifton Boulevard, Nottingham, 40mph section;

* A60 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse;

* A612 Burton Joyce;

* A616, Ompton;

* A617, Kirklington;

* A631 Flood Plains Road, Beckingham;

* A6200/A52 Derby Road, Nottingham;

* A6211 Arnold Lane, Gedling;

* B6004 Strelley Road/Broxtowe Lane/Stockhill Lane;

* B6014 Mansfield Road, Skegby;

* B6023 Mansfield Road, Sutton;

* B6030 Sherwood Hall Road/Clipstone Road, Mansfield;

* B6040 Retford Road, Worksop, 40mph section;

* Beechdale Road, from Robins Wood Road-Strelley Road, Nottingham;

* Church Hill, Kirkby;

* Coppice Road, Arnold;

* Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough;

* Radford Boulevard/Lenton Boulevard, Nottingham;

* Shelford Road, Radcliffe-on-Trent;

* Spital Hill/Leverton Road, Retford.

For more, see www.nottspeed.com