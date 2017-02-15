Nottingham tram driver wins Employee of the Year award

Nottingham’s tram operator has awarded its Employee of the Year title to a driver who has raised more than £1,000 for charity by leading tours.

Daniel Patterson has received the accolade in recognition of his outstanding contribution to civic life.

Presented by Nottingham Trams Limited (NTL), the company which operates the NET service, the award is presented annually to a member of staff following nominations from colleagues throughout the course of the year.

Daniel said: “This award is a huge honour for me and one that I’m very proud of, especially after being put forward for the recognition by my fellow colleagues.”

Daniel was chosen for the award after helping to organise a number of special system tours over the last 12 months, one of which raised over £1,000 for the local children’s charity When You Wish Upon A Star.

Often putting in extra hours to organise the events, Daniel has developed his own tailored plans to ensure visitors made the most out of their trip.

He said: “I really enjoy my work and I’m delighted to have been able to help showcase our network to special guests and visitors.”

Daniel joined NTL in 2014 as a customer services assistant but completed his driver training and made the switch to driving trams shortly after the network was expanded in late 2015.

NTL deputy operations manager Darren Smith said: “We get occasional requests for system tours and Daniel is always happy to help out, often using his own time to plan out routes and activities.

“His experience in our customer services team and now as a driver has made him a real ‘people person’ and he always takes great care of anyone he comes into contact with on our system.