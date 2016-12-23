TRAVEL: Changes to public transport timetables in Derbyshire over Christmas

Companies operating public transport across Nottinghamshire will be making change to their timetables over the festive period.

Here’s all the details you’ll need.

Stagecoach Mansfield

Christmas Eve - normal Saturday service with last trips running from Mansfield bus station between 6pm and 8pm

Christmas Day and Boxing Day - no services

December 27 - a Sunday service will be in operation

December 28, 29 and 30 - A Saturday bus service will run plus additional journeys on routes 1, 6 and 16.

New Year’s Eve - A normal Saturday bus service will run until early evening, with last trips running from Mansfield Bus Station between 6pm and 8pm

New Year’s Day - no service.

Stagecoach Worksop

Christmas Eve - A normal Saturday bus service will run until early evening with last trips running from Worksop Bus Station between 6pm and 8pm

Christmas Day and Boxing Day - no services

December 27 - a Sunday service will be in operation

December 28, 29 and 30 - A Saturday bus service will run plus additional journeys on route 25x

New Year’s Eve - A normal Saturday bus service will run until early evening with last trips running from Worksop Bus Station between 6pm and 8pm.

New Year’s Day - no services

Trent Barton

Christmas Eve - a normal Saturday service will be operating with the last buses around 6pm

Christmas Day - no service

Boxing Day - normal Sunday service with no service on 20, amberline and connect; skylink Nottingham will commence at 4.30am from Nottingham, 5.07am from Coalville and 5.40am from East Midlands Airport; indigo will commence at 5.10am from Nottingham and 5.55am from Long Eaton; pronto will run hourly from Mansfield - Nottingham during the day.

Tuesday December 27 - Sunday service

Wednesday December 28 and Thursday December 29 - a Saturday service will run on all services with no night buses

Friday December 30 - normal Saturday service including nightbuses

New Year’s Eve Saturday December 31 - normal Saturday service with last buses around 8pm. There will also be nightbuses. See www.trentbarton.co.uk for the full details.

New Year’s Day - no service

January 2 - Sunday service

Nottingham City Transport

Christmas Eve – Normal Saturday service until approximately 8pm

Christmas Day – no service

Boxing Day – special service between 6am and 6pm running on 6, 10, 17, 27, 28, 36, 39, 41, 43, 44, 45, 48, 58, 68/9, 77, 89 and W4.

December 27 - Saturday service, including W4 for Boots Factory. On NightBus, only N4 and N34 will run.

December 28 and 29 - Saturday service except on Citylink 1 and 2 which are normal weekday times. On NightBus, only N4 and N34 will run.

December 30 - Saturday service except on Citylink 1 and 2 which are normal weekday times. NightBus will run as normal.

New Year’s Eve – Normal Saturday service until approximately 8pm, with some later evening journeys on 6, 17, 27, 28, 36, 45, 48, 58, 68/9, 77 and 89.

New Year’s Eve Late Night Buses – NightBus will be running through the night until 3.15am.

New Year’s Day – no service

East Midlands Trains

The majority of services will run as normal on Friday December 23 but services will stop running earlier than normal on Christmas Eve. No services will operate on Christmas Day or Boxing Day.

Last trains on Christmas Eve:

• From London St Pancras to Derby: Departs 19.58 calling at Leicester 21.03 and Derby 21.31.

• From London St Pancras to Sheffield: Departs 18.26 Leicester 19.30, Loughborough 19.40, East Midlands Parkway 19.48, Long Eaton 1952, Derby 20.05, Chesterfield 20.05 and arrives in Sheffield at 20.41

• From London St Pancras to Nottingham: Departs 1929, Luton Airport Parkway 19.49, Bedford 20.04, Wellingborough 20.17, Kettering 20.23, Market Harborough 20.34, Leicester 20.48, Loughborough 20.58, Beeston 21.09 and arrives in Nottingham at 21.18.

• From Sheffield to St Pancras: Departs 17.49, Chesterfield 18.01, Derby 18.21, Long Eaton 18.30, East Midlands Parkway18.35, Loughborough 18.42, Leicester 18.53 and arrives in St Pancras at 20.00.

• From Nottingham to St Pancras: Departs 1805, calling at Beeston 18.11, Loughborough 18.21, Leicester 18.32, Market Harborough 18.46, Kettering 18.56, Wellingborough 19.03, Bedford 19.17, Luton Airport Parkway19.32 and arrives into London St Pancras at 19.56.

Your Bus

Northern Rail

Christmas Eve - service will start to wind down after 6pm with very few trains running after 9pm

Christmas Day and Boxing Day - there will be no services

A normal service will resume on December 27, except for a few very early morning services.

New Year’s Eve will again see services start to wind down after 6pm with very few trains running after 9pm.

New Year’s Day - services will start a little later than normal.

Normal service will resume on January 2.

For all the details, see www.northernrailway.co.uk.