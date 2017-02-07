Tributes paid to tragic Hucknall mum

Tributes have been paid to a tragic mum-of-two from Hucknall at an inquest into her death.

Police found 26-year-old Natalie Orton’s body near her parked car on Longdale Lane, in Ravenshead, on August 30, last year, hours after the alarm had been raised by her partner.

He and her family became concerned about her after she sent “worrying messages”, said assistant coroner for Nottinghamshire Heidi Connor.

Natalie’s mother, Mrs Blount told the inquest on Tuesday: “She was bright, she was funny. There was never a dull moment with her. She was great fun.

“She used to plan all sorts of activities with the boys. She made fantastic scrapbooks for them to take to school to show the teachers. She was a joy to be with.”

Mrs Blount told the inquest how Natalie, a fitness instructor, even tried to help her train.

She said that Natalie had always been extremely bright, gaining an A-grade GCSE in maths a year early, and she had been studying to become a teacher with the Open University.

“She carried on studying in the evenings and in her own time. She always had ambitions. She was beautiful.”

Natalie’s GP, Dr Alex Brodie, told the inquest she had been suffering from depression, on and off, for nearly five years.

He learned that she admitted stockpiling “over-the-counter sleeping aids” in a letter sent by therapists, Let’s Talk Wellbeing, in July 2016, but that her risk of self harm was deemed low.

He added that since Natalie’s death, reception staff at Torkard Hill Medical Centre were now told to telephone patients in a similar situation and offer them an appointment.

Mrs Blount quizzed the doctor about the fact Natalie had been seen by a different medical practitioner every time she attended the surgery.

Dr Brodie said: “She presented in times of need and was seen promptly. In an ideal world, continuity of care would be perfect.”

He said the fact she had an assessment in the pipeline had been reassuring, and added: “If she had been over-requesting anti-depressants, and likewise, if letters came back from Let’s Talk saying that we’re worried, that would have flagged concerns.”

Mrs Connor said: “What we can’t say is that if she had a further appointment with a GP it would have changed the outcome.

“After her holiay in August, her partner and family became concerned.”

Natalie was about to be evicted for non-payment of rent the next day, the inquest heard.

A post-mortem revealed she died from an overdose of painkillers, and a conclusion of suicide was recorded.