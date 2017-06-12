TV show wants Notts families to keep a robot in their home to help with chores

Nottinghamshire folk are being encouraged to take part in a new BBC documentary series involving robots.

RDF Television, the makers of Secret Life of 4 and 5 Year Olds and Eat Well for Less, is looking for people to apply for the pioneering scientific study.

A spokesman for RDF Television said: “For the series we have partnered with leading robotics labs and we will be putting specialised robots into people’s homes for the very first time to help with day to day struggles.

“The booming robotics industry is spending billions developing a range of social robots that are designed to live with us, care for us, and address specific human needs. The ground-breaking study that will explore just how effective the latest robots are, the extent to which they could transform our domestic lives, and just how ready we are to welcome them in.”

Chosen families will have their very own robot for about two or three to see how much it can improve their lives.

RDF Television is currently looking for the following people to match with robots:

- Someone who needs some care and assistance at home

- A family with a child who needs to learn a new language

- A parent who is due to be apart from their family this September and would like help staying connected with them

- A family who would like help getting fit

- A child with autism who needs help with their communication skills

Call 02070134322 or email Olivia.witt@rdftelevision.com