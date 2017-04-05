Underworld figures imprisoned over drugs and firearms

Two “dangerous” north Nottingham men have each been jailed for seven years for drug and firearms offences.

Cameron Green, aged 24, of Mildenhall Crescent, Bestwood, and 25-year-old Christopher Asbury, of Mansfield Street, Sherwood, were sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing.

Detective Constable Marvyn Johnson said: “These are two dangerous individuals, a drug dealer and an underworld armourer, who would still be operating in Nottinghamshire, had we not searched their homes.

“I have to thank the intelligence and search teams, without whom the job would have been impossible.”

During police raids in Bestwood, officers found more than £17,000 worth of drugs along with a loaded shotgun, CS gas sprays and almost £17,500 in cash.

In Sherwood, a revolver, ammunition and shotgun parts were found, along with evidence Asbury was operating a workshop where he adapted deactivated handguns to take live ammunition.

The pair were found to be working together when Asbury’s fingerprints were discovered at Green’s address.

Green was charged with possessing criminal property, possessing disguised firearms, possessing a firearm without a certificate, as well as possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply.

Asbury was charged with possessing a prohibited firearm, possessing a firearm without a certificate, possessing ammunition without a certificate and possessing cannabis.

Det Con Johnson said: “I hope these long custodial sentences send out the message we will not tolerate those who choose this kind of lifestyle.

“Intelligence is being gathered all the time and we will continue to act upon any evidence we find and bring those people to justice.”