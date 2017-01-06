Update: (3.10pm) A60 at Mansfield Woodhouse still closed after major accident this morning, expected to reopen soon.

A stretch of the A60 remains closed after a crash this morning which left two men seriously injured.

The A60 Mansfield Road in Spion Kop is currently closed in both directions following a serious collision involving a motorbike and a pedestrian.

At 3.10pm Police said the road was expected to be reopened in around an hour.

It happened near the junction with Leeming Lane just before 8am today (Friday 6 January).

Two men have suffered serious injuries.

Police say one person was taken by air ambulance to Sheffield Northern General hospital and the other casualty to Nottingham Queens Medical Centre.

No further details have been released.

Police are appealing to anyone who saw what happened to contact them on 101 quoting incident 115 of 6 January.

The A60 Nottinghamshire was closed earlier after the accident between B6407 Sookholme Road and George Street.

The A60 Nottinghamshire - A60 Leeming Lane in Mansfield Woodhouse is closed and there is slow traffic northbound between the B6407 Sookholme Road junction and the George Street junction.

Nottinghamshire Police said the closure is required due to the seriousness of the collision which needs to be fully investigated.