UPDATE: Police release new CCTV images of missing Notts mum and two boys

As police enter a fifth day of searching for a mother, who is wanted for abduction, new images have been released.

On Monday, March 27, Samantha Baldwin, 40, attended Nottingham Family Court. During this hearing Louis Madge, nine, and Dylan Madge, six, were declared wards of Court.

Superintendent Rich Fretwell said: “This means Samantha does not have legal custody at this time.

“During that same day Samantha went missing, having left court shorty after 11am.

“We are working on the notion that they remain together.

“We are concerned that Samantha poses a risk to the boys and we have a 100 strong team of officers working around the clock to trace her and return the children safely.

“We have released new images of the boys today and their mother today. The CCTV photographs were taken only a matter of days before their disappearance.

“We have also circulated a portrait of Dylan.

“We would urge you to share these photographs far and wide.”

Samantha is described as being 5ft 7ins tall, of a slim build, with shoulder-length, highlighted blonde hair and green/blue eyes.

Louis is described as having collar-length straight fair hair, a fair complexion and blue eyes.

Dylan is described as having collar-length straight dark brown hair, a tanned complexion and brown eyes.

Officers do not have a description of the clothing the boys were last seen wearing.

Superintendent Fretwell continued: “Please bear in mind that Samantha could have changed her appearance and the appearance of the boys.

“Today I have two appeals to make. Firstly I would like to say to Samantha directly. Do the right thing and return the boys to the safety of the court. Secondly to anybody out there across the nation, who has any information, however small that may, be to contact us on 101. That includes anyone who owns or runs a B&B, hotel, caravan park, camp site or holiday let to check your registers and be mindful that the group may be staying under a different name.”

Anyone with information of their whereabouts to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 urgently, quoting incident number 332 of 27 March 2017.