Variety will bring visitors to Notts

More cyclist-friendly accommodation, glamping and pub accommodation are needed to maximise Nottinghamshire’s tourism trade according to a new survey.

Research into visitor accommodation in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire carried out by Hotel Solutions revealed that while the area excels in the provision of ‘super’ cottages catering for large groups of people, it lacked somewhat in boutique hotels.

Like wise the report found the counties could benefit from more budget hotels, as well as leisure-focused hotels offering facilities such as spas and golf courses.

The researchers also found there was scope for more self-catering accommodation, such as the Forest Holidays Sherwood Pines resort.

Around 250 accommodation business owners were interviewed for the survey, which was commissioned by D2N2, Visit Nottinghamshire and Marketing Peak District and Derbyshire, Nottingham city, Nottinghamshire county, Derby city and Derbyshire county councils.

David Ralph, chief executive of the D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “The new visitor accommodation study, commissioned by partners including D2N2, is a significant and timely piece of research.

“The visitor economy sector is a major local employer in cities and market towns, and we have terrific natural assets already attracting tourists such as the Peak District and Sherwood Forest.

“It makes sense for us to look afresh at how we can all help the sector develop new markets, better meet demand and crucially extend its ‘season’ to provide a more year round income for businesses.”

The new research study’s findings will be distributed widely amongst businesses and the public sector, which will also be asked to help keep it updated and relevant, and put on the D2N2 website for business and public information.

It will also be used to inform the review of the D2N2 LEP’s wider Strategic Economic Plan - the long-term growth plan for its whole area, which is currently underway.

To view the findings of the report, visit the D2N2 web page www.d2n2lep.org/key-sectors/visitor-economy and look under the heading ‘Promoting the Visitor Economy – Latest Activities’.

The research will be used to inform a plan of action for those involved with promoting the sector in the D2N2 LEP area over the coming three years.