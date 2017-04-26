VIDEO: Heart-stopping moment driver-less car rolls into on-coming traffic on M1

This is the heart-stopping moment a car - with no driver - rolls into on-coming traffic on the busy M1 motorway.

Daniel Richardson was driving to work on the M1 Northbound early one morning when he saw a Ford Ka rolling onto the busy stretch of motorway, near Mansfield.

Shock for motorists as driverless car rolls onto M1. Photo courtesy of Nextbase/IdiotUKDrivers Exposed

Approaching at a safe speed, he realised that the car was reversing on its own, with no driver in sight.

Mr Richardson csaid: “I was on my way to work one morning – somewhere between junctions 27 and 28 on the M1 – when I noticed a car ahead of me reversing back into the motorway.”

On closer inspection, it transpired the vehicle had no driver. “Once I got closer,” Mr Richardson said, “I realised that the driver was not inside.”

“There was a lorry parked up on the hard shoulder,” he continued, “and from the state of the car it was obvious there had been some kind of collision. I can only imagine the driver must have forgotten to put on the handbrake after leaving his vehicle.”

Richard Browning, Director at Nextbase, the UK’s leading manufacturer of Dash Cams, added: “While this is an amusing incident to watch retrospectively, it is an incredibly dangerous situation, especially with vehicles travelling at high speed on the motorway. It is always stressful to be in any accident and even the most experienced motorist can become flustered and forget simple things like engaging the vehicle’s handbrake. In a situation like this, having a Dash Cam can help reduce this stress by acting as an independent witness.”

Video courtesy of Nextbase/IdiotUKDrivers Exposed