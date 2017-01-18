VIDEO: Hucknall’s new inner relief road

A new video shows footage of the new relief road which has recently opened as part of the Hucknall Town Centre Improvement Scheme.

The new road, Torkard Way, links Annesley Road and Baker Street to the east of Hucknall with Station Road, and is the latest key step of the improvement scheme, which will ultimately see the High Street pedestrianised between Baker Street and Watnall Road.

Project works began in January 2016 and are expected to be completed in early summer 2017. The name Torkard Way reflects local heritage because from 1295 to 1915, the town was known as Hucknall Torkard, taken from Torcard, the name of a well-known landowning family.

Nottinghamshire County Council Leader Councillor Alan Rhodes, Transport and Highways Committee Chairman Councillor Kevin Greaves, Chairman Councillor Yvonne Woodhead, Via East Midlands Managing Director Doug Coutts and Ashfield District Council Leader Councillor Cheryl Butler all gave speeches as the road was officially opened in late November 2016.

Coun Alan Rhodes said: “It’s a great honour as Leader of the County Council to see another major transport project coming to fruition. I’m delighted that the County Council continues to deliver infrastructure projects which make a positive difference to local residents and businesses. I am confident that we will continue to enhance our reputation as an organisation able to work with all partners to deliver projects of local and regional significance.

“This project is designed to set the town up for many years to come, to offer new opportunities and hopefully help create a healthy sustainable town centre that residents and business people can be proud of.”

The recent road opening also incorporated a new bus link (including new shelters and real time information) with services including the 141, Amberline and “The Threes” stopping at this location.

Coun Kevin Greaves, Committee Chairman for Transport and Highways at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “The Hucknall Town Centre Improvement Scheme is a massive investment in the town, and the new relief road’s design is a remarkable feat of engineering. This project will also promote public transport and improve facilities for pedestrians and cyclists.”

The Hucknall Town Centre Improvement Scheme is being managed by Via East Midlands on behalf of the County Council with Carillion Tarmac as the main contractor. Nottinghamshire County Council is investing around £3.144m in the Hucknall Improvement Scheme, which complements £8.49m from the Department for Transport and £1.35m from Ashfield District Council.

Coun Cheryl Butler, Leader of Ashfield District Council, said: “The new relief road has been welcomed by many in Hucknall and the wider district. I’m delighted that Ashfield District Council made significant financial contributions to enable this to happen.”

In terms of the latest on the project, works have started to pedestrianise the High Street between Baker Street and Watnall Road and all through traffic should now use Torkard Way. Temporary signage is in place to assist deliveries to High Street businesses which may change as construction work progresses over the coming months.

The County Council and Via East Midlands are working hard with partners, businesses and the local community to complete the project and the message is that the High Street is still very much open for business and accessible for pedestrians while the works take place.

The town centre project also includes a number of junction upgrades and flood risk alleviation measures. This required major engineering works around Station Road to improve the road layout and provide additional storage for flood water which has now been completed. Road maintenance works to reconstruct sections of Station Road have also taken place.

Mike Barnett, Team Manager for Major Projects for Via East Midlands, said: “Every effort has been taken to keep disruption to a minimum and we would like to take this opportunity to thank people for their patience as the final section of the new infrastructure works on the relief road are now completed. It’s great to see the new road open including the bus link. Work is now concentrating on the pedestrianisation of the High Street which will see the completion of the wider town centre improvement scheme.”

More information about the scheme can be found at www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/transport/roads/hucknall-town-centre-improvements and phasing plans for the High Street works are also available to view at the drop-in office on Annesley Road opposite Carlingford Road.

The project’s public liaison officer is also available at the drop-in office to discuss any queries or issues from residents and local businesses related to the construction works or alternatively can be contacted on telephone: 07484 029694 and via email: at hucknall@tarmac.com.