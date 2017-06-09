Video slideshow: A close call but Gloria De Piero remains Ashfield’s MP

Ashfield MP Gloria De Piero looked relieved as she made her acceptance speech just before 6am.

The labour candidate returns to Westminister as Ashfield’s MP after beating her Conservative opponent Tony Harper by a slender margin of 441 votes.

Ashfield's re-elected MP, Gloria de Piero is congratulated on her victory by Conservative's Tony Harper.

Earler The MP, defending an 8,820 majority looked apprehensive as a recount of the votes was made.

Ms De Piero said:“Thank you to the people of Ashfield for putting their trust in me once again.

I told everyone on the doorstep that I would not take a single vote for granted and I promise to stick by my word.

“Theresa May thought she could wipe out the Labour Party at this election.

“She has failed.

“People in many parts of the country chose hope over fear.

“And the politics of the many and not the few.

“Thank you so much to my staff team who work tirelessly for the constituents of Ashfield every day and the wonderful volunteers - I could not have done this without them.

Thank you most of all to the people of Ashfield and I promise to work hard for them and the work starts today.”

Earlier Ashfield Conservative candidate Tony Harper said: “Nationally it’s not what we hoped for, We were hoping for a majority so we could tackle Brexit with confidence but it looks like we might not get a majority. It will be tragic for Brexit. Here locally it looks really close and for me personally it is a massive success. I had a 9,000 mountain to climb here in Ashfield.”

Independent candidate Gail Turner said: “It’s been a ride. People trend not to vote for Independents in General Elections and I know that.

“We wanted people to know we are still here .

“In the County Council elections we fielded six candidates and we got six in with good majorities.

“We wanted to give people the option of voting for us again.”

The results are as follows: Gloria De Piero Labour: 21,285, Tony Harper Conservative: 20,844; Arran Rangi, Green Party: 398; Gail Turner Independent: 4,612; Ray Young UKIP: 1,885; Rob Charlesworth Liberal Democrat: 969.

The total of verified ballot papers for Ashfield was 37,593, postal votes 12,864. Total 50,497, out of 78,086, a turnout of 64.63 per cent.