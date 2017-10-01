VIDEO: Women take part in fire service taster session

Notts Fire and Rescue Service have held a women-only taster session to give new recruits a taste of what to expect from training.

This female only event ran as part of the fire service’s approach to positive action and addressing the under-representation of women in the Service’s operational workforce.

It was an initiative to raise awareness of the firefighter role and of the requirements within the firefighter recruitment process.

The taster session provided an insight into life as a modern day firefighter and gave people the chance to undertake a range of job related tests which included wearing a full fire kit and taking on an equipment carry, a ladder lift test, an enclosed space test, a ladder climb test and a manual dexterity test.

Firefighter at Highfields station, Bex Sims, said: “The women had an induction and a review of Notts Fire and Rescue and the recruitment selection test so they know what to expect. They are able to ask questions and they try out all the selection tests and the equipment.

“They do the bleep test, ladder lift, an equipment carry and confined spaces test as well as others and they get given all the kit.

“We try to make it as similar to test day as possible.

“I did this five years ago and they do work.

“You are able to ask questions and we encourage people and make this a nicer environment as test day is stricter.

“All you get is a brief and then you are straight into it, there is no chance to ask questions.

“This a supportive environment and it does help.

“Everything to expect on the test is also available online and you can watch you tube videos but it helps to have a go at it yourself first.

“Having a go makes all the difference. It helps you find out what you might need to work on and improve.

“Women do struggle with upper body strength so this might highlight that and then you can get in the gym and work on that before test day.”