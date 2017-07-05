Volunteers hailed for their vital community work in Ashfield

The important work of volunteers in Ashfield was recognised at a special celebration event organised by Ashfield District Council.

Selected volunteers from various community groups were invited to the event to honour the support and efforts they have given to council projects and initiatives within the last year.

Award-winning volunteers representing the rural areas of Ashfield, such as Selston.

There were presentations to groups from all areas of the district, Sutton, Kirkby, Hucknall and the rural villages. The construction company, J.Tomlinson, also received an award for its contribution to the Give And Gain corporate volunteering scheme.

The council’s vice-chairman, Coun Mike Smith, said: “The visible improvements across the district would not have been possible without individuals, groups, schools and organisations working together successfully.

“I would personally like to thank the officers involved who work with the volunteers and who co-ordinated the event.”

Coun Smith presented the volunteers with a certificate and a souvenir. Among the other winners were the Sutton-based King and Miller to Kingfisher Project, which helps residents shape the future of outdoor spaces, and the walking-to-health group, On Your Doorstep, which is also based in Sutton.

Community volunteers from Hucknall who won awards.

A member of one of the award-winning community groups said: “ It’s brilliant to get a certificate and for me to represent our group of volunteers. The work we do is a real team effort.”

The event also featured musical entertainment from a harpist and a violinist, and there was a raffle with a first prize of a luxury fruit basket, kindly donated by Morrisons and won by a representative from the St John’s Church food bank and outreach project in Kirkby Woodhouse.

One of the volunteers added: “There was a lovely atmosphere to the event. I loved meeting the other volunteers, and I really enjoyed the background music.”

Coun Nicolle Ndiweni, the council’s portfolio holder for safe and strong communities, said: “Volunteering can greatly enhance the quality of life for Ashfield residents. Benefits include improving the environment and assisting with events and activities relating to health and wellbeing.”